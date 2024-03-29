Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.64 and last traded at 5.46. Approximately 84,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 111,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.22.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.09 and its 200 day moving average is 5.72.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

