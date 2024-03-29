Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 12,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

