Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.25. 19,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 14,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
