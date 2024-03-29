Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.25. 19,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 14,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 comprises 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

