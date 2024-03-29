FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.90. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,511 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

