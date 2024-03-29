FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.35

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 92512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

