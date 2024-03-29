FY2025 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CLB)

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.