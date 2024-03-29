FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLAY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,536,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.