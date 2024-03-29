FY2028 Earnings Estimate for PDS Biotechnology Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,272,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

