Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Trading Up 6.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,382,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 480,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $246,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

