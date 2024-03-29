GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. GameStop has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.