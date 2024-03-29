GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.60. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 3,937,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,617,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
