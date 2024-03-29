GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.60. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 3,937,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,617,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

