GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

GDS Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GDS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 407,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

