Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 36,544 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 36,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $161,159.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,229.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

