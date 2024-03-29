Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 36,544 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 36,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $161,159.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,229.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08.
Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
