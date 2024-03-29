Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $127,651.86 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $127,651.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.00 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $190,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

