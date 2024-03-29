Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. 4,922,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Up 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 224,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 842,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

