Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $24.16. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 783,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -232.55%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

