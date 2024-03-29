Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O'connor bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

