Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.5 %

GSHD opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $23,614,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 132.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,392 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.