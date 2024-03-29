Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $318.98

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $318.98 and last traded at $317.06, with a volume of 1604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.01.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.45. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.