Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.73

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.73 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 114.58 ($1.45). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 113.30 ($1.43), with a volume of 987,804 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.09) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £252.02 million, a PE ratio of -2,832.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

