Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.64

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.64 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.55). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.29), with a volume of 181,174 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.64. The company has a market cap of £162.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,310.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £389,483.97 ($492,207.72). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 5,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,856.44). 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

