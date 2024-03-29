Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Shares Up 3.2%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13). 984,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 647,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Harland & Wolff Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of £17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 3.11.

About Harland & Wolff Group

(Get Free Report)

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harland & Wolff Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harland & Wolff Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.