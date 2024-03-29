HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 410,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

