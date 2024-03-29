HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $204.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.35 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.