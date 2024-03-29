HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERAS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Erasca stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Erasca by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Erasca by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

