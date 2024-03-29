HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCI. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

HCI stock opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in HCI Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in HCI Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

