Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAGet Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.