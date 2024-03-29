Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

