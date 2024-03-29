Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 187,369 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

