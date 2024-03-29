Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

