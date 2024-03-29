Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.25

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 10208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

