Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

