Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.81. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,104,759 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $416.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

