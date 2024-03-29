HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.22

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.22 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.04). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.91), with a volume of 2,290,868 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 442.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 415.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,891.89%.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

