HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.25

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 10011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,772.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in HNI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HNI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

