HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $37,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $626.36 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.22 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.16.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,258. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.50.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

