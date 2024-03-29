Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,662,235 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

