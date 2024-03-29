Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

