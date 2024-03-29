Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

HUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Up 12.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.