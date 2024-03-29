Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.06

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.06 and last traded at $159.77, with a volume of 25734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

