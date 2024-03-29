Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 160,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 195,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

