iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.66. iCAD shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 74,048 shares trading hands.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iCAD by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.