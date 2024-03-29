IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.35 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

