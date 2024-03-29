IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,798 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 229,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 146,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,859 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,520,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

