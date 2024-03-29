IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

