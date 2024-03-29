IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

