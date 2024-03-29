IFG Advisory LLC Buys 194 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.