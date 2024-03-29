IFG Advisory LLC Buys 208 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.