IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 288,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

