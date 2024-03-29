IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $366.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $367.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

