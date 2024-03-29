IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

